Ban on private Masses at St. Peter’s takes effect; Cardinal Mueller decries it

March 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A ban on private Masses in St. Peter’s basilica went into effect on March 22. Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, agreed with Cardinal Raymond Burke that the Secretariat of State, which declared the ban, lacked the authority to take such action. Cardinal Mueller said that “nobody is obliged to obey it.”

