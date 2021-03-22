Catholic World News

10 nations cite Sharia to impose death penalty for homosexual relations

March 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCIRF

CWN Editor's Note: The ten, according to a new report from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, are Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Nigeria, Somalia, Mauritania, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. “Religious freedom includes not being coerced by the state to follow a particular religious interpretation,” the commission said, as it departed from its typical practice of documenting the persecution of religious believers, in order to examine “international human rights standards relevant to the official enforcement of religion-based laws . . . against members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or intersex (LGBTI) community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!