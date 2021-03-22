Catholic World News

In trials and solitude, life blossoms, Pope says in Angelus address

March 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the Gospel reading of the day—“Unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains just a single grain; but if it dies, it bears much fruit” (Jn. 12:23-24)—Pope Francis said that “in trials and in solitude, while the seed is dying, that is the moment in which life blossoms, to bear ripe fruit in due time.” The Pope also called on the faithful to offer “the witness of a life that is given in service, a life that takes upon itself the style of God—closeness, compassion and tenderness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!