Catholic World News

‘That child needs to be welcomed, loved and nurtured’: papal tweet for World Down Syndrome Day

March 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: “Every child who a woman expects in her womb is a gift that changes a family’s history: the life of fathers and mothers, grandparents and of brothers and sisters,” Pope Francis tweeted on World Down Syndrome Day. “That child needs to be welcomed, loved and nurtured. Always!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!