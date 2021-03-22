Catholic World News

Pope decries racism

March 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Racism is a virus that quickly mutates and, instead of disappearing, goes into hiding, and lurks in waiting,” Pope Francis said on March 21. “Instances of racism continue to shame us, for they show that our supposed social progress is not as real or definitive as we think.”

