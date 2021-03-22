Catholic World News

International Eucharistic Congress announced for Quito in 2024

March 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress is scheduled to take place in Hungary in September 2021; the 53rd has been announced for Quito, in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the consecration of Ecuador to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!