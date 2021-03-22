Catholic World News

‘St. Joseph: The Dream of Vocation’: papal message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

March 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On March 19, the Solemnity of St. Joseph, the Vatican press office released the Pope’s message for the annual World Day of Prayer for Vocations, which takes place on the Fourth Sunday of Easter.

