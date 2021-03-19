Catholic World News

Becerra confirmed as HHS Secretary; Catholics concerned

March 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: By a single vote, the US Senate confirmed Xavier Becerra, the former attorney general of California, as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Biden administration. Brian Burch of CatholicVote, referring to Becerra’s aggressive prosecution of pro-life activists and his legal campaign against the Little Sisters of the Poor, said that Becerra would be “a clear and present danger for Catholics and all people of faith,” describing him as a “a culture warrior and extreme left-wing ideologue.”

