Bishops back Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act

March 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The legislation, introduced by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), would “prevent the federal government and any state receiving federal funds for child welfare services from taking adverse action against a provider that declines to conduct its services in a manner that would violate its religious or moral principles,” according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

