German archbishop offers to resign following publication of abuse report

March 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A report published by the Archdiocese of Cologne “found 75 cases in which high-ranking officials neglected their duties.” The report absolved Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki “of any neglect of duty with respect to abuse victims,” but implicated his predecessor, Cardinal Joachim Meisner. “Hamburg Archbishop Stefan Hesse, previously a senior church official in Cologne, was faulted for 11 cases of neglecting his duty”—leading him to offer his resignation to the Pope.

