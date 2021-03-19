Catholic World News

St. Joseph is a model of fatherhood for parish priests, Pope tells seminarians

March 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On March 18, Pope Francis received members of the Pontifical Belgian College on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of its founding.

