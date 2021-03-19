Catholic World News

Pope authorizes decrees on heroic virtues on candidates for sainthood

March 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The seven Servants of God may now be honored as venerable. They include three religious sisters who died while ministering to Ebola patients in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1995.

