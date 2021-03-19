Catholic World News

Costa Rican bishops respond to alleged cover-up of abuse by students at Catholic school

March 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A recent graduate of the school alleged that “she and her family were pressured and manipulated by the then director of the institution, a priest from the Dominican Republic, as well as by the psychologists, for them to not file a criminal complaint” against her classmates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!