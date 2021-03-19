Catholic World News

Vatican initiative promotes global ceasefire

March 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, the Vatican COVID-19 Commission and the Strategic Concept for the Removal of Arms and Proliferation of the SOAS University of London are hosting “Advancing integral disarmament in times of pandemic.”

