Homosexuals should receive pastoral care, Cardinal Farrell says

March 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s rejection of blessings for same-sex unions does not mean that homosexuals are excluded from the Church’s pastoral care, Cardinal Kevin Farrell told a press conference on March 18. The prefect of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and LIfe said: “It is essential and very important that we always open our arms to receive and to accompany all people in their different stages of life and in their different life situations.”

