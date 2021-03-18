Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx’s handling of abuse cases under scrutiny

March 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “A criminologist who was commissioned by the German bishops to investigate clergy abuse cases has alleged that the cardinal intervened to undermine his investigation,” according to the report. The Munich archbishop, who led the German Bishops’ Conference from 2014 to 2020, said that the claim was “baseless.”

