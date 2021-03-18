Catholic World News

Papal appeal for calm in Paraguay

March 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation of 7.2 million (map) is 85% Catholic and 10% Protestant. “The prohibitive cost of treatment for coronavirus and one of the slowest vaccine rollouts in the region have aggravated simmering discontent with inequality and corruption in Paraguay,” the Financial Times reported.

