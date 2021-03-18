Catholic World News

Puerto Rico archbishop, other faith leaders meet with Janet Yellen

March 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Treasury needs to be an important voice on behalf of Puerto Rico debt sustainability and do a debt sustainability analysis that takes into account children,” Archbishop Roberto Gonzalez Nieves of San Juan said following his meeting with the US Secretary of the Treasury. “If we get this wrong, creditors will try to collect more money than what we believe is due to them.” (Puerto Rico has filed a plan to restructure $35 billion in public debt and $50 billion in pension liabilities.)

