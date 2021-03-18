Catholic World News

Islamist insurgents in Mozambique behead children as young as 11

March 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on Save the Children

CWN Editor's Note: An Islamist insurgency began in Cabo Delgado Province in 2017. Last August and December, Pope Francis lamented the terrorism and expressed his closeness to the people of the region.

