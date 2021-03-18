Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch takes on Hezbollah over army monopoly on weapons

March 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi “has again spoken out on the political and institutional crisis that [is] suffocating Lebanon, criticizing —albeit implicitly —the pro-Iranian Shiite movement Hezbollah,” the report begins.

