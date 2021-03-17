Catholic World News

Holy Spirit writes Church history, Pope tells audience

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The first gift of every Christian existence is the Holy Spirit,” Pope Francis said at his weekly public audience on March 17. Continuing his series of talks on prayer, the Pontiff said that the Holy Spirit prompts the faithful to prayer and to apostolic action. “It is therefore the Holy Spirit who writes the history of the Church and of the world,” he said. “We are open books, willing to receiving his handwriting.”

