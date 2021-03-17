Catholic World News

Chilean bishop backs calls faithful to ignore restrictions on Church

March 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Bernardo Bastres of Punta Arenas, Chile has endorsed civil disobedience in response to tough new government restrictions on public worship. The bishop said that “when a law is unjust and goes against conscience, one can disobey it.” Bishop Bastres stated clearly that “we will not follow a norm that we consider unfair.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!