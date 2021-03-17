Catholic World News

English bishop fears schism from German ‘synodal path’

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth has warned that the “synodal path” of the German hierarchy could lead to schism in the Church. The English said that he felt obliged to speak out about the German movement because he bears a responsibility “not just for the Church in this diocese but for the universal Church.”

