Pakistan’s bishops back program protecting minority girls

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We at CCJP [Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace] have been documenting and monitoring the incidents of abduction, forced marriage and conversion which have been found to be occurring with Hindu and Christian minor girls, as well as adult women,” said Father Emmanuel Yousaf. “The surrounding pressure in courts from extremist groups, the biased attitude of police, the fear of harm from the abductor, and stigma force the victim to often give a statement in favor of her abductor.”

