Cardinal Dolan praises Sen. Schumer for ‘fighting hard’ for Catholic institutions in new Covid relief bill

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Senate majority leader helped “secure billions for private schools” in the American Rescue Plan, the New York Times reported.

