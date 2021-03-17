Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin speaks out against New Jersey’s proposed Reproductive Freedom Act

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot support provisions of the proposed Reproductive Freedom Act that threaten the life of unborn children or remove existing laws and regulations that are intended to protect the life and health of mothers,” said the Archbishop of Newark.

