Rebel Austrian priests vow to bless same-sex couples

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church does not have, and cannot have the power to bless unions of persons of the same sex,” the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith stated in a document dated February 22, and released March 15.

