German Catholics and Protestants pursue intercommunion despite Vatican objections

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The doors are open,” said the layman who co-chairs the German bishops’ Synodal Way. “Organizers of the third Ecumenical Church Congress in Frankfurt said that they planned to invite Christians to attend celebrations ‘in many churches’ in the city and across Germany on May 15,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

