Portugal’s bishops welcome presidential veto of euthanasia bill

March 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa vetoed the legislation three days after an audience with Pope Francis, during which the parties discussed the defense of life (among other topics).

