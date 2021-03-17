Catholic World News

Teen girl killed in stabbing at Canadian Catholic high school

March 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The girl was stabbed by a fellow student in a classroom at Christ the King Catholic School in Leduc, Alberta, a city of 30,000.

