Bolivian bishops protest arrest of former president

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Bolivia have decried the arrest of former President Jeanine Añez, saying that the move represents “the politics of revenge.” Añe is charged with plotting a coup against her own predecessor, Evo Morales, in 2019. Morales, who fled the country after resigning, returned last year when a sympathetic new leader, Luis Arce, was elected.

