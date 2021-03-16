Catholic World News

Sri Lankan cardinal rejects government report on Easter 2019 bombing

March 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has rejected as “incomplete” a government report on the Easter Sunday bombings that killed 280 people in 2019. The cardinal said that the report failed to identify the people responsible for the attack, and that the Church would press for the truth “unless and until justice is done through a thorough and transparent process.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!