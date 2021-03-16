Catholic World News

New Zealand bishops mark 2nd anniversary of Christchurch mosque shootings

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In a spirit of peace and prayer we reach out at this time to those who live in this land, and especially the Muslim community of New Zealand,” the bishops said on the second anniversary of the consecutive mass shootings. “We pray to our loving God, that all violence may cease, and that diversity of faith may be seen as opportunity for dialogue through which all may be blessed.”

