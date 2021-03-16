Catholic World News

Tell Congress the ERA hurts women and the unborn, USCCB urges

March 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In its current form, the Equal Rights Amendment “poses very serious problems, including likely requiring federal funding for abortions, overturning pro-life and conscience protection laws, and even undermining government programs designed to promote women’s advancement in education and the workplace,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in an action alert.

