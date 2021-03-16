Catholic World News

White House press secretary affirms President Biden’s support for same-sex unions

March 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: In response to a question at a press conference (“The Vatican today said it would not bless same-sex unions. The President is a devout Catholic. Does he have a personal response to that?”), Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded, “I don’t think he has a personal response to the Vatican, no. He continues to believe and support same-sex unions, as you know, and he’s long had that position.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!