Vatican rule barring private Masses at St. Peter’s violates Church law: Cardinal Burke

March 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke has issued a strong statement saying that a new Vatican policy, barring the celebration of private Masses at St. Peter’s basilica, is “in direct violation of universal Church law.” The American cardinal encourages Catholics to “make known to Pope Francis and to his Secretariat of State their strong objection” to the rule. He also notes that, contrary to the Vatican directive, “no priest in good standing needs authorization to offer the Holy Mass according to the Extraordinary From of the Roman Rite.”

