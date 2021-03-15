Catholic World News

Report: Indian priest assaults bishop

March 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Matters India

CWN Editor's Note: “A Catholic priest of Ajmer diocese, currently facing sexual abuse allegation, has physically attacked his bishop,” Bishop Pius Thomas D’Souza of Ajmer, according to the report.

