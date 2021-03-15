Catholic World News

Emphasizing clarity, Holy Land’s Catholic leaders approve ecumenical guidelines

March 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: “Parish priests will find the answers on how to conduct themselves during the Eucharistic celebrations, the administration of some sacraments in case of necessity, and the celebration of mixed marriages,” said the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land. “Arbitrary interpretations of canonical norms do not help ecumenical dialogue, while clarity of purpose and transparency of action undoubtedly activate the path towards unity in faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!