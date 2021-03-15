Catholic World News

Papal appeal for end of Syrian civil war

March 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Syrian civil war began on March 15, 2011. “Let us all pray to the Lord that the great suffering in our beloved and tormented Syria may not be forgotten, and that our solidarity might revive hope,” Pope Francis said on March 14.

