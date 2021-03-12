Catholic World News

One-third of German Catholics consider leaving the Church

March 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: One-third of the Catholics in Germany are thinking about leaving the Church, a new survey has found. Another 14% are not sure whether or not they will remain Catholic. Only a minority—44%—replied to the survey by saying that they would remain Catholic. In 2019 a record 272,771 Catholics took their names off parish rolls; the figures for 2020 are not yet available.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!