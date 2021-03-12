Catholic World News

In new lawsuit, Brooklyn bishop accused of abuse in 1970s

March 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: This lawsuit—distinct from one filed in February—is related to an allegation for which Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio is under Vatican investigation. That “investigation has been sent to Rome. We are currently awaiting the findings,” the prelate’s attorney said.

