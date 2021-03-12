Catholic World News

Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

March 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act passed by votes of 76-19 in the state house and 26-7 in the state senate.

