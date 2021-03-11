Catholic World News

Vatican officials await Pope’s guidance on German ‘Synodal Path’

March 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican officials are waiting for guidance from Pope Francis as they weigh the appropriate response to the “synodal path” reforms undertaken by the German hierarchy, the Pillar news site reports. One Vatican official told Pillar that “many of the problematic ideas we see proposed by the German synodal process are practically already occurring at the parish level.”

