Chicago archdiocese

March 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago has announced plans for another round of parish mergers and church closings, as part of the “Renew My Church” initiative guided by Cardinal Blase Cupich. The archdiocese has merged 151 parishes into 57 new parishes, with 44 churches no longer being used for scheduled Masses.

