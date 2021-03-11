Catholic World News

Christians in Holy Land need special help this year, Vatican cardinal notes

March 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message promoting the annual Good Friday collection for the Church in the Holy Land, the prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches notes that the absence of pilgrims this year, due to the Covid lockdown, has caused “a year of trials” for the Christians in that region. Cardinal Leonardo Sandri said that the sharp decline pilgrim visits has “made them feel more distant,” while also damaging their economic standing.

