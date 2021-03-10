Catholic World News

Retired Belarus archbishop says Church needs saints, not reformers

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Tedeusz Kondrusiewicz, who recently stepped down from his post as Archbishop of Minsk after a clash with the government of Belarus, said that the Church needs “sages and saints” rather than activists, as he preached at the consecration of a new church in Minsk, built to replace a church destroyed during the Soviet era.

