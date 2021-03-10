Catholic World News

Atheists most likely to favor Covid vaccine; Christians more skeptical

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A new Pew Research survey has found that religious beliefs, as well as racial and educational background and political affiliations, influence Americans’ willingness to receive the Covid vaccine. The study found that 69% of Americans now plan to be vaccinated. But among atheists that figure leaps to 90%. By contrast just 77% of Catholics plan to be vaccinated, and only 62% of Protestants.

