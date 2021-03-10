Catholic World News
Colorado bakery, in court again, loses attempt to dismiss transgender discrimination claim
March 10, 2021
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, Masterpiece Cakeshop won a 7-2 Supreme Court decision in a same-sex wedding case.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
