Slaying of 9 Filipino activists in raid sparks outrage

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan condemned President Rodrigo Duterte for “the blacklisting of individuals and organizations critical of the government by branding them Communists or members of insurgent groups,” according to the report.

