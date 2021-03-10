Catholic World News

Canadian bishops: Catholics should choose Covid vaccines ‘least connected’ to abortion

March 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The “CCCB Note on Ethical Concerns Related to Currently Approved COVID-19 Vaccines” echoes the US bishops’ March 2 statement on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

